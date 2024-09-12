Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Chief Ombudsman’s First Investigation Into Official Information Handling By Council-controlled Infrastructure Providers

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 12:14 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

The Chief Ombudsman’s latest self-initiated investigations into official information practices will include two council-controlled organisations for the first time.

Peter Boshier has announced investigations of Auckland Transport and Wellington Water along with the Wellington City Council, Queenstown Lakes District Council and Marlborough District Council.

Mr Boshier says it is time to look at big infrastructure providers like Auckland Transport and Wellington Water because they provide so many essential services for millions of New Zealanders.

"Auckland Transport is responsible for cycling, roading, public transport and parking in New Zealand’s biggest city while Wellington Water delivers water services across the Wellington region," he says.

"These entities, known as Council Controlled Organisations or CCOs, have the same freedom of information obligations as any other local body.

"CCOs have a huge impact on people’s daily lives. It is really important for residents to have open and transparent access to information about the decisions that affect them."

Mr Boshier says the investigations into the two CCOs and three councils are part of a regular programme of looking at Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987 (LGOIMA) practice and compliance at local authorities.

"I have completed proactive investigations into the official information practices of 18 councils since I began this work in 2018."

Mr Boshier says he’ll be conducting surveys of staff at each organisation and members of the public as part of this work.

"As with all of my investigations, I will be looking for examples of good practice and areas that can be improved, including whether the leadership of each organisation has established a culture of openness, and whether staff responsible for responding to official information requests have been given the right training and guidance.

"I will also look at their meeting practices including any informal meetings and workshops where I feel they are relevant."

Information about the public surveys

Have you requested information from Auckland Transport, Wellington Water, Wellington City Council, Marlborough District Council or Queenstown Lakes District Council? Have you attended a public meeting, workshop or informal meeting organised by them? Do you have views on their commitment to openness and transparency?

If so, we want to hear from you.

Our public stakeholder surveys look at the experience people had with any of these agencies. It is not designed to reopen individual cases. For any new complaint, the usual process of approaching the Ombudsman is the same.

The surveys are open until Friday November 29 and can be found by clicking the relevant link below:

Public survey for Marlborough District Council, Wellington City Council, Wellington Water and Queenstown Lakes District Council - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HYZV8DR

Public survey for Auckland Transport - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/37M7MYY

Information about the staff surveys

To help with his investigation, the Chief Ombudsman will seek input from the agencies involved and their staff.

Terms of reference

Read the terms of reference for local council official information practice investigation

Read the terms of reference for Auckland Transport official information practice investigation

Read the terms of reference for Wellington Water official information practice investigation

