Bumper Weekend In Store For Lower Hutt

From LEGO® building and running up hills to a celebration of cultural diversity, Lower Hutt is the place to be this weekend.

Events being held in Lower Hutt over the weekend include:

Hutt MultiFest, 14 September, 11am-4pm, Te Mako - Naenae Community Centre. Lower Hutt’s annual celebration of its ethnic diversity. It includes cultural performances, arts & crafts, and food from around the world. It’s a free, family-friendly event.

Mitre 10 Mega Wainuiomata Hill Run, 14 September, various race start times, There are two running/walking options - a 6km course and, for those a bit fitter, a 10km option. The event is supporting the Lower Hutt Community Foodbank.

Wellington Brickshow, 14-15 September, 9am-5pm Saturday, 9am-4pm Sunday, Walter Nash Centre. New Zealand’s only Brick Convention sees teams compete against the clock to build a massive LEGO® set, random prizes are up for grabs, and awards given out to the best of the 150 exhibitors. Tickets are available at the door. Last year, about 6000 people attended the event.

Hutt Marathon, 15 September. Events include the full marathon distance, as well as a half marathon, 10km, 5km, and 1km (for the kids). This year the half marathon doubles as the Wellington Half Marathon Championship event.

Mayor Campbell Barry says there is a little bit of something for everyone this weekend.

"The Hutt MultiFest is a vibrant celebration of our city's cultural diversity, filled with food, music, dance, and art. I’m looking forward to being there.

"Whether you're lacing up your shoes for the running events or excited to check out the Wellington Brickshow, there's no shortage of activities to get involved in this weekend."

Mayor Barry says Council is looking to build its events calendar in the coming years.

"Events bring vibrancy and energy to our city, attract more people to Lower Hutt, and support our local economy. I’m excited about hosting more events in our city."

