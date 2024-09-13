93% Of Boating Tragedies This Year Involved No Lifejacket – Has The Bay Of Plenty Got It Right?

Water Safety New Zealand is applauding the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for its recent update to navigational bylaws, particularly the enhanced requirements around lifejacket use. The new bylaws, which mandate the wearing of lifejackets at all times on vessels 6 metres or under, are a vital step toward reducing preventable drowning incidents in the region.

The importance of lifejacket use cannot be overstated. So far this year, there have been 14 craft-related fatalities* in New Zealand. Tragically, in 13 of these incidents (93%), lifejackets were not worn. "These are preventable deaths," Water Safety New Zealand CEO, Daniel Gerrard said. "Wearing a lifejacket significantly increases your chances of survival, and it is a simple step that can save lives."

Gerrard praised the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for taking decisive action in line with nationwide water safety efforts.

“We fully support the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's move to make lifejackets mandatory on smaller vessels. This change aligns with best practices already seen in other parts of the country. It’s a critical measure that will undoubtedly contribute to reducing drowning fatalities in the region."

This positive result also follows a similar update in the Tairāwhiti region, where local bylaws were recently strengthened in support of lifejacket use. The alignment of regional approaches to lifejacket safety is a welcome development, reinforcing the message across multiple areas that wearing a lifejacket is a key factor in staying safe on the water.

Gerrard noted that the water safety community has long been lobbying successive Governments and Ministers of Transport to amend Rule 91 of the Maritime Transport Act to make lifejackets mandatory on all vessels under 6 metres. The numerous and varied interpretations of Rule 91 have resulted in a patchwork of regional variations, creating confusion for the public regarding lifejacket requirements and water safety rules across different areas in New Zealand.

“Despite our continuous efforts, no significant changes have been made at the national level. However, it is encouraging to see that regional councils, such as Bay of Plenty and Tairāwhiti, are taking the initiative to amend their local bylaws and make the water safer for their communities. These changes show real wisdom and leadership, setting a strong example for others to follow."

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council stated, "To be consistent with other parts of the country, the new bylaws now require lifejackets to be worn at all times on boats 6m or under. We know lifejackets save lives, so this was a no-brainer for the committee."

Daniel Gerrard added, "With the summer season approaching, the timing of these changes is perfect. It sends a strong message to boaties and water users that safety should always come first. Every life lost to drowning is a tragedy, and wearing a lifejacket is one of the simplest, most effective ways to protect yourself on the water."

Water Safety New Zealand continues to work alongside councils, communities, and water safety partners to promote safe practices in and around water. Water Safety New Zealand looks forward to supporting the Bay of Plenty Regional Council as it implements these changes and encourages all water users to prioritise safety whenever they are on or near the water.

*Many of the 2024 drowning deaths will require active investigation by the Coroner’s Office. The use or absence of lifejackets would be confirmed through the formal investigation process.

