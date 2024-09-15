Wellington City Council Votes To Keep Te Whanganui-A-Tara Māori Ward

“By creating avenues for Māori representation in decision-making ensures we uphold tangata whenua perspectives, we create a true partnership with mana whenua, and that we honour Te Tiriti. This not only creates better outcomes for Māori, but for everyone in our city,” says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“I’m proud of the steps we’ve taken, and the Māori strategy that we’ve pioneered to ensure that as local government, we act as true partners of Te Tiriti O Waitangi. It is vital that we continue to ensure our council reflects our city through effective representation and constructive change.

“In in 2021 Council voted overwhelming in favour of creating a Māori Ward. The decision reflected the best interests of Wellington City as well as the views of the communities.

“I strongly disagree with the need for a poll on the basis that it has already democratically agreed to by Councillors who were elected to represent the views of their constituents. Our Māori Ward also recognises our responsibility as a partner of Te Tiriti O Waitangi.

“The decision to establish a ward also went through extensive public consultation with 97% of submitters supporting the establishment. In short, we have already consulted with the community on this decision.

“I am extremely worried that this unnecessary referendum will open us up to bad faith actors who will stoke extremely harmful anti-Māori rhetoric.

“In a political climate currently being defined by division, hostility and attacks on Te Tiriti, it is more important now, than ever before, that we show unity on this issue.

“So far, multiple councils have voted to retain their Ward seat, and many more will.

“My experience has been that many Wellington residents understand, respect, and want to uphold Te Tiriti in decision making. When we go to a poll I am confident we would be successful in retaining this seat,” says Mayor Whanau.

© Scoop Media

