Lights On Tauranga: Hundreds Of Local School Children Help Brighten City Centre

Local children’s artwork will brighten up city centre shop windows. Photo/Supplied

More than 220 local school children have put their creative flare to work alongside well-known New Zealand artist, Sara Hughes, for a new art exhibition and light trail opening in the city centre on Friday, 20 September 2024.

The exhibition called ‘Reimagine Tauranga’ includes eight city centre shop front windows lit up to showcase the children’s unique artwork, which has been designed by taking inspiration from objects that relate to beach culture in the Tauranga Museum Collection, formerly called The Heritage Collection.

Reimagine Tauranga is also linked to a larger event happening in the city centre called ‘Lights on Tauranga’ which includes eight light installations by renowned light artist Angus Muir, four larger-than-life origami ‘Paper Pals’, and some of our much-loved permanent lighting features at Tunks Reserve and Wharf Street.

General Manager of City Development & Partnerships Gareth Wallis says Lights on Tauranga is the first of many free events coming to the city centre over the next few months.

“The transformation in Tauranga city centre is progressing at pace with lots of exciting projects set for completion in the lead up to Christmas. To encourage more people to come into the city centre, check out the progress and support our local businesses, we have created a busy calendar of free events for people of all ages to enjoy."

"Lights on Tauranga will help flip a switch in the city centre this year, showcasing our future local artists alongside well-known New Zealand artists. When the various art collections are lit up together at night, it will be spectacular.

"Why not come in and enjoy a relaxing evening letting one of our local eateries do the cooking before checking out the free light trail.”

Children from Pillans Point School painting beach balls for the Sara Hughes Reimagine Tauranga exhibition. Photo/Supplied

Children from Pillans Point School in Otūmoetai said they can’t wait to have their artwork up on display in the city centre.

Lily Pritchard, Year 6, wanted to share her excitement with a feline friend, "I really like doing art and it's so exciting people can come and see it. I'm going to take my family to have a look, and I'd also take my cat if I could."

Year 6 student, Sam Cuttriss, said “It was cool Sara (Hughes) came in and taught us. It's exciting that we get to have our art up in the city centre."

Speaking about where her inspiration came from, Pillans Point School student, Tui Joyce, said "I got inspired by the shape of the togs from the Museum Collection and thought they looked like leaves, so I painted leaves and flowers on my beach ball."

The Lights On Tauranga self-guided tour starts at the Spring Street parking building, which is free after 5pm and free all weekend. A full map of the self-guided Lights on Tauranga tour will be available soon at www.whatsontauranga.co.nz/light-trail.

The self-guided light trail runs from 20 September to 6 October 2024with lights on between 4.30pm – 10.30pm every night.

For the full city centre event schedule and to keep up to date with what’s happening head to: whatsontauranga.co.nz/citycentre.

One of the Angus Muir light installations that will be part of the Lights on Tauranga trail. Photo/Supplied

