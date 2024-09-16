Hutt City Council Decides On A New Representation Model

Hutt City Council has approved changes to its structure to improve the way Lower Hutt residents are represented.

All councils must conduct a Representation Review every six years as dictated by the Local Electoral Act. Hutt City Council last did one in 2018.

To this end, Council appointed an independent panel in July 2023 to conduct a review into the structure of its elected representation, and to provide recommendations.

Following public consultation, Council today agreed the following representation arrangements for the 2025 Local Body Elections:

Reduce the number of at-large councillors from six to five.

Elect seven Councillors from five general wards - compared to the existing six Councillors from five wards.

Disestablish the Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne Community Boards.

Reaffirmed its decision to create the Mana Kairangi ki Tai Māori Ward.

The overall number of councillors will increase by one to 13.

Any person who made a submission on the Council’s initial Representation proposal may lodge an appeal against the Council’s decision. An appeal must relate to the matters raised in that person's submission.

Any person who objects to the final proposal may lodge an objection to the Council’s final proposal. Any objection must identify the matters to which the objection relates.

Appeals and objections must be made in writing and received by Council no later than 12 October 2024 at haveyoursay@huttcity.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

