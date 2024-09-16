Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Regional Sector Chair Doug Leeder On What Needs To Happen Next To Help Improve The Framework For Flood Management In NZ

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:31 am
Press Release: Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa

"With increasingly severe weather events, all regional and unitary councils are working together to better understand future climate impacts and work alongside our communities to build resilience.

"Recent reviews of events, including those from Wairoa, help to guide these efforts and make it clear that the current system is not future-fit.

"Flooding causes significant financial and emotional harm, and councils work hard to reduce the risk to people and their property. They are doing this in an increasingly challenging context including financial pressures.

"We support the review's finding of the need for central government to clarify the current legislative framework for flood management. The review outlined that New Zealand's flood management legislation framework is confusing and currently spread across multiple pieces of legislation. Our collective of 16 regional and unitary councils stand ready to work with central government on the necessary changes, and ultimately to provide an enduring framework for climate adaption.

"There's a lot to do to prepare, yet we strongly believe that together we can build resilient communities where livelihoods, environments, and people continue to thrive," said Regional Sector Chair Doug Leeder

