Police Appealing For Information After House Fire, Motueka

Acting Detective Sergeant Aaron Van Orden, Nelson Bays CIB:

Police investigating a house fire in Motueka yesterday are appealing for information from the public.

At around 4.40pm, emergency services were alerted to the fire on King Edward Street. Thankfully, there were no injuries, and all occupants of the house were accounted for.

As the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with videos, photos, CCTV or dashcam footage of the fire prior to the arrival of emergency services.

If you have any information that may assist Police in our enquiries, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 240917/0571.

You can also provide information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

