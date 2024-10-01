Workplace Fatality, Nelson

One person has died following a workplace incident at a commercial premises at Port Nelson today.

Emergency services responded to the address around 12:50pm.

The person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however tragically they were unable to be revived.

WorkSafe have been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police are still working to complete next of kin notifications and further information regarding the deceased will not be released while those take place.

