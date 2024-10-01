Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Workplace Fatality, Nelson

Tuesday, 1 October 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person has died following a workplace incident at a commercial premises at Port Nelson today.

Emergency services responded to the address around 12:50pm.

The person was located in a critical condition and CPR was commenced, however tragically they were unable to be revived.

WorkSafe have been advised.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police are still working to complete next of kin notifications and further information regarding the deceased will not be released while those take place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 