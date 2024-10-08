Rongowhakaata Strengthens Global Partnerships For Taonga Repatriation And Climate Change Insight

In 2019, the Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust led a groundbreaking initiative, successfully advocating for British High Commissioner Laura Clarke to issue an 'Expression of Regret' acknowledging the actions of Captain Cook and his crew upon their arrival in 1769..

This public acknowledgment of the atrocities committed by Captain Cook and his crew when they arrived in Tūranga in 1769 stands as one of the rarest recognitions in the history of global English colonisation, securing meaningful recognition of our historical grievances.

Indigenous narratives, when shared fairly, emphasize the interconnectedness of communities and the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding histories, for future generations.

"By recognizing the trauma of colonization and acknowledging historical truths, this process fosters reconciliation and strengthens relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. The Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust remains committed to building lasting partnerships with the British High Commission, cultural institutions, and key organizations. These relationships are crucial in enabling us to access our taonga and mātauranga held within their archives, which are essential for responding to the climate change events affecting our region."

Teina Moetara | Kaihautū

British High Commissioner to Revisit Historic Engagement with Rongowhakaata on October 7th

Marking the anniversary of Captain Cook’s landing, British High Commissioner Iona Thomas will return to Manutūkē to meet with Rongowhakaata Iwi. The hui will revisit the 2019 Expression of Regret issued by the British Government.

This event offers the British government a continued chance to recognise the leadership and strength of Rongowhakaata through creating meaningful actions, deepening her understanding of the ongoing impacts of the Cook Collision. It is a chance for the British Government to listen, learn, and acknowledge the importance of our taonga and mātauranga.

Rongowhakaata is calling on the British Government and Institutions for continued meaningful action on

1. Taonga Repatriation

The repatriation of our taonga is critical to unlocking ancestral mātauranga and restoring our cultural legacy. In 2019, a Rongowhakaata delegation, with the support of British High Commissioner Laura Clarke, initiated discussions with the British Museum to bring our taonga home. Their return is crucial to reconnect us with the wisdom of our tīpuna, deepening our understanding of identity and guiding our future aspirations.

2. Secure Access to Historic Botanic Records for climate change insights

The botanical specimens collected during Captain Cook's voyages, notably by Joseph Banks, provide an invaluable snapshot of Tūranga's pre-industrial natural environment. These records offer unique insights into the effects of climate change on our region. By accessing and studying these historical taonga, we can strengthen our environmental revitalisation efforts and ensure the protection of our taiao for generations to come.

3. Truth Telling of Rongowhakaata Histories

Sharing truthful and inclusive histories allows for intergenerational healing, both within Indigenous communities and in broader societies. We are dedicated to ensuring the Rongowhakaata narrative of Cook's landing at Tūranganui-a-Kiwa is told, remembered, and passed on. Our mana and perspective must remain central to any retelling of this history preserving our story for future generations.

