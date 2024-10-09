Ōrākei Main Sewer Rehabilitation: Stage Two Ramping Up While Stage One Nears Completion

Before and after of the Orakei Main Sewer sinkhole site on St Georges Bay Rd (Photo/Supplied)

Work is ramping up on stage two of Watercare’s five stage, $86.74 million project that will rehabilitate a 1.6-kilometre section of the Ōrākei Main Sewer.

Watercare capital delivery general manager Suzanne Lucas says the rehabilitation work has long-lasting benefits for the community.

“By relining this 1.6-kilometre section of the sewer – from close to the Parnell Train Station to the end of Logan Terrace – we are essentially extending its life by 100 years.

“This investment will significantly reduce the risk of future sewer collapses in Parnell. The work will be carried out in stages, with most of the relining work scheduled for the summer periods when there should be less disruption from wet weather.

“This is because the sewer will remain in service while the relining work is carried out – and the flow increases when it rains.

“We keep a very close eye on the flow levels and stop work when necessary to keep our people safe.”

Watercare project manager Lucy McCallum says piling work is underway in Alberon Reserve, where a 13-metre-deep access shaft will be built.

“This summer we’re going to be relining the section from Alberon Reserve back down to the manhole in a carpark on St Georges Bay Rd.

"This requires a 13-metre-deep shaft to be built on Alberon Reserve. We've already carried out earthworks and built a retaining wall, and now work is underway to construct the piles for the access shaft. We have a piling rig and a 50-tonne crane on site for this.

“Later this year, our crews will be removing debris from the sewer in preparation for the relining work. This night work will be noisy, so we’ve worked with the impacted neighbours and found places for them to live for the duration of the work.

“Within the reserve, we’ve managed to keep two walkways open as we know it’s a popular walking spot for locals.”

Orakei Main Sewer route base map (Photo/Supplied)

Stage one nears completion

Meanwhile, relining of the section of the Ōrākei Main Sewer that was damaged in the sinkhole incident is now complete and the impacted area in the carpark has been backfilled with approximately 1000 cubic metres of fine rock aggregate.

Reinstatement of the carpark will soon begin so the site can be back to its former self by Christmas.

The temporary pump station on St George’s Bay Rd has been decommissioned and the 600-metre bypass removed.

Work is also ongoing to reinstate temporary pump station chamber.

Lucas says: “There’s been a lot of work going on in this part of Parnell, and we’ve been in regular contact with the local community along the way, providing updates every two to four weeks. If anyone hasn’t been receiving these, we encourage them to sign up for them on our website.

“We’d like to thank businesses and residents for their patience while we’ve carried out these critical repairs. We know it’s been disruptive, with traffic management and construction noise, and while we do everything we can to minimise the disruption, it does have an impact.”

