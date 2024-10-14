Food For Thought This World Food Day

With World Food Day happening this Wednesday, we’re highlighting some of the amazing mahi in the capital which helps our vulnerable communities have access to kai and support to grow it.

Around 733 million people are facing hunger in the world, and in Aotearoa the numbers are growing with on-going challenges from job losses, economic downturns, housing concerns, and the after-effects of the pandemic.

Wellington City Council’s Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says as a city it’s important we support these great organisations that align with the Council’s Food Action Plan, making food accessible and sustainable, while addressing food resilience and waste.

“This World Food Day is a good reminder of the value of food accessibility as a bare necessity of life, and why it’s important to support the organisations that make that happen, and to think more about reducing food waste and composting at home – the benefits of which are priceless.

“It’s also a chance to say a mighty big thank-you to the hundreds of volunteers who help provide these services in the community, and the positive social and environmental impact their selfless mahi has in Pōneke.”

Susie Robertson, Kaibosh Chief Executive/Kaiārahi, says they're proud to be part of a diverse and vibrant community united by a common purpose – ensuring good food reaches those who need it.

“Our work is made possible through the dedication of generous food businesses, growers, volunteers, donors, and supporters. Together, we’re building connections around rescued kai, and turning surplus food into nourishment for whānau across the Wellington region.

“World Food Day is a reminder of the power of collaboration to create a fairer, more sustainable food system."

In Wellington there are hundreds of organisations helping vulnerable communities to ensure there’s food on the table and not in the landfill, and Wellington City Council is a proud supporter of many of them – and you can be too.

Kaibosh

Wellington City Council has been a proud supporter ofKaiboshsince it started in 2008, providing multi-year funding and rental assistance.

Harbourside-Market (Photo/Jenn Hadley)

From small beginnings, Kaibosh now has three branches open across the Wellington region rescuing quality surplus kai from 90 food businesses. They support over 150 charities and organisations including soup kitchens, marae, foodbanks, residential facilities, youth programmes, after-school clubs, cooking classes, and other essential social service providers around the region.

To date they have provided more than 11.5 million meals worth of kai, with 4,053,331 kilograms of food redistributed. Diverting this good kai from being wasted has resulted in a staggering 10,740 tonnes C02e carbon emission from polluting our atmosphere.

Kaibosh opened a new production kitchen in Pito-one in April. The new cooking zone is turning ‘second-sort’ food into passata, preserves, pickles and more.

Also, following a successful trial, Kaibosh is now rolling out and looking for more partners for their Farm to Food Rescue initiative.

Make a difference for local whānau by donating to Kaibosh at kaibosh.org.nz to help them rescue more good kai for communities across Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Kaicycle

For nine years, Kaicycle has been helping communities recycle their food waste and grow nutrient dense food.

Now, with help from Wellington City Council Waste Minimisation Seed funding, they have set up a new Hot Rot composting machine and developed an app to continue to support local composting, including the Council’s community composting hubs trial.

It also recently received $30,000 Council grant for operational costs for its urban farm.

To donate to their on-going mahi, you can make a donation at kaicycle.org.nz/donate.

Seed to Feeds Foundation

Seeds to Feeds is a community organisation encouraging Wellingtonians to grow, forage, produce, cook and share more food in their neighbourhoods.

With their support, more than 200 community-led events have been held over the last 5 seasons, including workshops on growing kai in the smallest backyards, seed and seedling swaps, working bees, and celebratory community feasts.

They also coordinate Te Aro Eats - pay-as-you're-able community feasts for CubaDupa - and Local Food Week. Donate time or money at seedstofeeds.nz/support.

Everybody Eats

Everybody Eats is an innovative koha dining model, serving more than 25,000 three-course meals a year from food otherwise destined for landfills.

The pay-as-you-feel kaupapa ensures their meals are available and accessible to everyone, while tackling food waste and social isolation.

This inclusivity is expanded further by partnering with local organisations to offer themed events, such as a Matariki celebration, Pride Festival dinners, Climate Change talks and Refugee Week guest chef takeovers.

Council recently supported them with a $38,500 grant to help them achieve their on-going mission to serve delicious, chef-prepared meals that feed bellies, not bins.

Donate kai, time and money at everybodyeats.nz.

The Free Store

Open every weekday from 5.15pm, The Free Store ensures that Wellingtonians have access to quality food where cost isn't a barrier. Anyone is welcome to partake in the donated bounty, with the site on Willis Street built on a foundation of belonging, generosity and transformation.

Businesses like eateries, supermarkets and hotels can donate food to Kaibosh and The Free Store, where they redistribute quality surplus food free of charge to people who need it in our community.

Give a little or a lot at givealittle.co.nz/org/thefreestore.

Compassion Soup Kitchen

The Compassion Soup Kitchen received $20,000 in the recent round of Council funding to go towards supporting their preparing and distributing over 6,500 meals a month from the CBD site in Tory Street.

Donate kai, time or money at soupkitchen.org.nz.

To reduce your overall household food waste, try the following and visit lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz for lots of tips and leftovers recipes.

· Make a meal plan to avoid unintended food waste.

· Check your stocks before you go shopping to prevent buying duplicates.

· Write a shopping list to stay organised.

· Store and freeze leftovers to extend their shelf life.

· Avoid buying too much in the first place.

· Think twice before throwing food away.

· Organise the kitchen with FIFO (first in, first out).

Food Waste facts thanks to our friends at lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz:

· The average Wellingtonian throws out 3.2kg of food per week, which adds up to 30,000 tonnes of food scraps going to landfill each year, the same weight as 62 jumbo jets!

· Wellingtonians spend almost $600 a year per household on uneaten food that goes to landfill.

· More than$543 millionworth of fruit, vegetables and meat from Kiwi households every year.

· $62 Million worth of bread from Kiwi households every year.

· $290 million worth of fruit and vegetables from Kiwi households every year.

· $191 million worth of meat from Kiwi households every year.

· Food waste accounts for approximately 409,000 tonnes of carbon emissions in New Zealand annually.

For more information about funding, please visit wellington.govt.nz/funding.

