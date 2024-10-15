Dream Holiday? Climate Activists Say No Way Does The Cruise Industry Deliver On The Dream It's Selling

Supplied: Climate Liberation Aotearoa

Climate Liberation Aotearoa again greeted the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Tuesday, 15th October in Port Chalmers, Ōtepoti Dunedin. This is the fourth time in six days that the group has met the Diamond Princess, the first ship of the summer season, to highlight the issue of luxury emissions during a climate crisis.

Dunedin’s railway station got an unconventional makeover. Supporters of the climate action group hung a 2m by 6m banner reading “They Cruise We Lose” from the railway station building. They also handed out leaflets, held smaller banners and delivered announcements through megaphones. Later in the afternoon, Climate Liberation Aotearoa gathered in Port Chalmers to give the ship and her passengers a hearty send-off. This included people slowly marching across a pedestrian crossing in front of bus loads of cruise ship passengers. “It’s unfortunate to cause this very minor disruption to the passengers but we are here to send a clear message that the disruption to the environment and climate caused by these huge floating hotels is unjustifiable,” said Rosie. In the finale to the day of action two paddle boarders saw the ship off with another banner.

Otago Regional Council is funding 358 additional bus trips on route 14 on very busy days when more than 2,000 cruise ship passengers arrive in Port Chalmers.

“That means eight extra buses funded by the ratepayers for cruise ship passengers who contribute very little to the local economy. While they'll buy a ticket it's still local people subsidising this environmentally destructive industry” said Climate Liberation Aotearoa spokesperson Rosie Cruickshank.

“Four days travelling on a cruise ship is three to four times more emissions than travelling the same distance by plane. We believe that the passengers on the Diamond Princess care about the future of their children and grandchildren. Now is the time for them to let their cruise ship company know that they want them to care about that future too,” said Rosie.

Princess Cruise Lines has not responded to Climate Liberation Aotearoa’s request to sign an open letter to the New Zealand government asking them to include the emissions from the cruise ship industry in our national emissions reduction targets and plans. Princess Cruise Lines was fined US$40 million in 2017 for deliberately dumping oil-contaminated waste from one of its cruise ships, and attempting to cover up its actions so perhaps their silence is not surprising.

