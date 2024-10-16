UPDATE 3:10 PM: State Highway 65, Maruia To Shenandoah, Closed Following Truck Crash

State Highway 65 remains closed to traffic between Springs Junction and the Buller Gorge junction following a truck crash earlier today.

Work to clear the crash site is continuing and the highway is expected to remain closed for some time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use the recommended detour.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website:

Highway Conditions – West Coast: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

