New Citizens Welcomed To Kaipara

Fourteen Kaipara residents marked a momentous occasion on Thursday 17 October, officially becoming New Zealand citizens in a special ceremony. The event, held at the Dargaville Lighthouse Function Centre, celebrated not only their new status but also the often long and challenging journeys that led them to this point.

Cayene Ann, Jasmine, and Joey with their citizenship certificates. (Photo/Supplied)

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson chaired the ceremony, warmly welcoming the new citizens and recognising the many who have already made significant contributions to district.

"It is wonderful to have you all here today, and a real honour to welcome you as official citizens of New Zealand," Mayor Jepson said. "Conducting these ceremonies and recognising newcomers who choose to make Kaipara home is one of my favourite parts of my role."

Representing the Governor-General and the New Zealand Government, Resident Naval Officer Lieutenant Commander Michael Smith attended the ceremony, honouring the new citizens on this significant day.

During the ceremony, each individual was invited to take the oath or affirmation of allegiance to New Zealand, marking the final step in their path to citizenship. They were also given the chance to share their personal reflections on the significance of this day. With roots spanning from Fiji to Cambodia, the United Kingdom to Argentina, each new citizen brought with them unique stories, experiences, and backgrounds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Among them, Cayene Ann, Jasmine, and Joey spoke of their journey from the Philippines to New Zealand, expressing their gratitude for finding a home in Kaipara.

For some, like Krystina from the United Kingdom, the ceremony was a deeply emotional milestone. Having lived here for 33 years, she expressed how welcomed and safe she has felt in Aotearoa.

The new citizens being welcomed at the October 17 ceremony are: Tapakea Bernard (Fiji), David John Audley (United Kingdom), Miguel Carlos Crespo (Argentina), Christopher John Langdon (United Kingdom), Cayene Ann Hernandez Odi (Philippines), Jasmine Hernandez Odi (Philippines), Joey De Jesus Odi (Philippines), Kathleen Pattinson (United Kingdom), John Pattinson (United Kingdom), Linda Rose Reilly (Ireland), Marc Jason Richards (United Kingdom), Charlotte Danica Richards (United Kingdom), Krystina Elaine Stevens (England), and Phath Uk (Cambodia).

© Scoop Media

