Police Appealing For Information Following Ōtaki Beach Crash

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Ōtaki Beach yesterday that left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

The crash involved a ute and motorcycle, and happened about 8pm on Marine Parade.

The rider of the motorcycle was flown to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

Police would like to hear anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage from the Marine Parade area just before 8pm on Wednesday.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241107/0913.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

