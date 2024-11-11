Information Sought Following Overnight Firearms Incidents

Police have opened an investigation after two firearms incidents in the Waikato region overnight.

The first report was received just before 3am on Orchard West Road, Ngatea after a man reportedly assaulted another man and threatened him with a firearm.

The second incident was reported in Kerepehi, minutes later, just after 3am. A male in a vehicle reportedly presented a firearm at a person along State Highway 2.

The vehicle, described as a silver ute with a canopy, left the scene and is yet to be located.

We would like to speak to anyone who was in the Orchard West Road area, or along State Highway 2 in Kerepehi at around 3am. This includes any dashcam or CCTV footage.

Police are treating these as separate incidents.

If you have any information that could help, please update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241111/3896.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

