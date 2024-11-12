Youth Hub Opens With The One NZ Summer Series

The Masterton District Council’s Infrastructure and Assets team is excited to announce the completion of the highly anticipated Youth Hub, set to officially open this Friday, 15 November.

To mark the occasion, the first event in the One NZ Summer Series will kick off at 5pm, welcoming Whakaoriori Masterton’s rangatahi to celebrate the new space.

Starting this month, the Youth Hub will host a monthly Friday youth event, 5-7pm, featuring live music and DJs, classic sausage sizzles, and prizes, courtesy of One NZ.

This initiative is supported by the Council’s Community Development team and is designed to provide a fun and welcoming space for rangatahi to socialise and build connections.

Located next to the skatepark, the hub features two key buildings: a permaloo, housing two fully accessible toilets, and the main building, a portacom that has been repurposed from the library site.

The Youth Hub is designed to be a vibrant, accessible community precinct for rangatahi in the region.

“We're excited to see how young people use the space,” says Assets Officer Alastair McDonald.

“This project is the result of collaboration with local contractors, community groups, and Trust House, and it reflects our commitment to providing youth with space that’s dedicated to them.”

The Youth Hub project has been made possible thanks to the generous support of local contractors, who have offered discounted labour and materials, including Waterwise, Festival Hire, Mitre 10, Rigg Zschokke, WaiSpark, Silverwood Architects, Wairarapa Treescaping, Harrisons Carpet and Flooring, Loader Construction Engineering, and Green By Nature. Additionally, financial support from Trust House has played a pivotal role in bringing the project to fruition.

The opening event promises to be an exciting celebration, setting the stage for future monthly events that will keep the energy high throughout the summer months.

In case of bad weather, the event will be postponed until the following week.

Find all event details on the Masterton District Council Facebook page or by searching ‘events’ at: mstn.govt.nz

