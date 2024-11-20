Unifying The Financial Services Sector Through A New National Strategy For Financial Capability

The launch of a new National Strategy for Financial Capability unites a diverse sector to deliver meaningful financial outcomes for New Zealanders.

The new strategy builds on the achievements of the previous National Strategy launched in 2021, which attracted international attention because of its success in getting people to work together, showcasing Aotearoa as a leader in financial capability initiatives.

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says there’s no other such mechanism which brings together such a breadth of organisations.

“We have more than 900 representatives from community organisations, government agencies, banks, fintechs and insurance companies joining with financial advisers, financial mentors, debt solution providers and iwi to undertake practical initiatives within a common strategic framework to help New Zealanders grow their money and build resilience,” she says.

“Pooling resources and expertise ensures we maximise collective impact and avoid duplication. We can help New Zealanders make informed choices to reduce debt, save, invest, protect what’s important, and select the products and services that will assist them to create a better future.

“In essence, the National Strategy is a testament to the power of collaboration and shared vision, driving change and helping create a more financially resilient nation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A range of organisations will take the lead on driving cross-sector activity across a three-year plan with more than 20 projects and initiatives focused around four goals.

Supporting people to grow their money: Encouraging savings, investment, and informed financial decisions to help New Zealanders build their financial future.

Helping build resilience for the unexpected: Promoting emergency savings and insurance to protect against financial shocks.

Lifting financial capability through education and training: Focusing on providing financial education in schools and ongoing professional development for the financial services sector.

Leveraging collective impact: Fostering collaboration across sectors to maximise the impact of financial capability initiatives.

"We are excited to launch this new National Strategy, which represents a significant step forward in our collective efforts to improve financial wellbeing and resilience for all New Zealanders," says the Retirement Commissioner.

"By working together, we can achieve much more than we can alone and make a tangible impact on the financial lives of those we seek to help."

To access the full National Strategy for Financial Capability 2025 – 2027, please visit The National Strategy for Financial Capability | Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission.

About Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission

Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission is dedicated to improving the financial wellbeing of New Zealanders through education, advocacy, and collaboration. The Commission leads the development and implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Capability, working with partners across the financial sector to drive positive change.

© Scoop Media

