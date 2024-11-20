Key Milestone With Successful Delivery Of Owhango Water Treatment Plant Containers

The delivery of two containerised units for Owhango’s state-of-the-art Water Treatment Plant (WTP) marks a significant milestone in the $4.2 million project to provide the community with safe, high-quality drinking water.

Executive Manager Infrastructure, Vini Dutra, said that the successful delivery of the two containers—one weighing 12 tonnes and the other eight tonnes—is a major achievement for everyone involved. “It’s exciting to see the pieces of this long-awaited project coming together, bringing us closer to delivering a secure, resilient water supply for Owhango residents and businesses.”

Once fully operational in the new year, the containerised WTP will meet Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules, ensuring a reliable supply of safe drinking water all year round. The next stage of the project involves the electrical and mechanical installations which is scheduled for completion before Christmas. Commissioning of the WTP will then commence in the new year, followed by final compliance testing in February.

Mr Dutra said that the new plant is equipped with advanced coagulation and ultrafiltration systems, UV disinfection, chlorination, and pH correction to remove particles and impurities, ensuring crystal-clear drinking water year. "Designed with sustainability in mind, the WTP will recycle approximately 90% of its wastewater back into the treatment process, minimising environmental impact and waste.

Completion of this long-awaited WTP will mark a significant step toward a more secure, reliable water supply for Owhango—an outcome eagerly anticipated by residents, businesses, and Council alike," he said.

