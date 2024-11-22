Award Wins For IAG

IAG is delighted to receive the award for Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change, in addition to AMI’s recognition as General Insurance Company of the Year at the 2024 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards, hosted by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF). We are also very proud of John Archer, Manager Technical Claims at IAG who was honoured with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wayne Tippet, Executive General Manager Claims says: “To see John Archer acknowledged for his legacy of leadership, innovation and dedication to service in the insurance industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award is so very well deserved. His wealth of knowledge has such a strong influence on the industry and his work will continue to make a positive contribution for years to come.”

Louise Harvey-Wills, Executive General Manager People, Communications and Sustainability says: “IAG’s sustainability approach is focused on three pillars: ‘meeting nature’s challenge’, ‘helping people thrive’ and ‘insuring New Zealand’ and we are really pleased to see the impact of this work recognised with the Excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance Change award. This shows just how far we’ve come in embedding our approach in IAG’s corporate strategy, enabling us to work towards our vision of protecting the future of every Kiwi.”

Paula ter Brake, Executive General Manager Consumer Brands says: “Being awarded General Insurer of the Year is a wonderful acknowledgment of AMI’s strong focus on the continually evolving needs of our customers and actions as an ally for New Zealanders. A great deal of hard work had gone into simplifying and innovating the customer experience to provide more than insurance, offering rescue, restoration, risk prevention and mitigation and we’re absolutely delighted to see this coming to fruition.”

The New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of New Zealand organisations and individuals across the insurance value chain. The awards provide an opportunity to recognise the achievement of the companies and individuals within the New Zealand insurance industry.

About IAG:

IAG New Zealand is the largest general insurer in the country, trading under the AMI, State, NZI, NAC, Lumley and Lantern brands, as well as providing the general insurance products sold by ASB, BNZ, Westpac and The Co-operative Bank. IAG New Zealand employs over 4,000 people, holds relationships with one in every two New Zealand households, and insures over NZ$1.07 trillion of commercial and domestic assets.

