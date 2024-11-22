Oversight Of Oranga Tamariki System Agencies Welcome Establishment Of Child Protection Investigation Unit

The oversight of oranga tamariki system agencies are today welcoming the announcement from the Minister for Children that a new Child Protection Investigation Unit is being established.

The Minister has said that the focus of the unit will be on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children in care.

“This is a welcome step in the right direction, to put in place new ways of working to keep children and young people safe in care. I welcome the commitment to an independent unit of this kind, and I’m keen to see it support real change for children and people across the care system,” says Dr Claire Achmad, Chief Children’s Commissioner.

Dr Achmad says this development is timely given the recent National Apology to survivors of abuse in care and the findings laid out in Whanaketia, the final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care.

“This unit will help Oranga Tamariki to improve its accountability, identify systemic issues that are compromising child and youth safety in care, and ultimately, over time, I hope it will play a pivotal role to guard against no more children or young people being harmed in State care,” she says.

Arran Jones, Chief Executive of Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, agrees, saying that “it’s positive to see this step being taken now. We welcome efforts by Oranga Tamariki to improve its own understanding of what is needed to improve practice and ultimately keep children and young people in care safe.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Oversight Agencies are looking forward to engaging with Janis Adair, the current Chief Inspector at the Office of the Inspectorate, as she develops the terms of reference and operational structure of the Child Protection Investigation Unit before the end of the year.

Notes:

The oversight of oranga tamariki system is made up of Aroturuki Tamariki – Independent Children’s Monitor, Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission, and the Office of the Ombudsman. The oranga tamariki system is responsible for providing services and support to tamariki and rangatahi and their whānau under, or in connection with, the Oranga Tamariki Act.

This includes services and support such as early intervention, care, youth justice and transitions out of care. This also includes work to support whānau wellbeing and reduce risks to tamariki. The three oversight agencies work together to check that law is being applied correctly across the oranga tamariki system, services are being delivered effectively, and that those services are improving outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi.

© Scoop Media

