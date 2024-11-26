Students Go Behind The Scenes For Tour Of Pāpāmoa East Interchange

Students from Golden Sands School and Suzanne Aubert Catholic School during their tour. Photo/Supplied.

A morning of hands-on learning for 45 Pāpāmoa school students involved some hi-viz, a digger ride or two, and a lesson on what goes into building major roads and bridges.

Students from Golden Sands School and Suzanne Aubert Catholic School spent the morning at the Pāpāmoa East Interchange on Thursday 21 November. Touring the construction site, they even had the chance to walk on one of the newly asphalted off ramps.

They also heard about what goes into making the plans for roads and bridges, the design phase, and bringing the plans to life.

“We also got to see how they test the roads to make sure they are safe to drive on, and the numbers painted on the road to show where they are testing” one student said.

The project is in its third and final stage of construction. This phase includes the abutments and interchange, on and off ramps, the connection to The Sands Avenue between the bridge and the new intersection at Te Okuroa Drive, and all waters infrastructure.

“I loved seeing the big machine that helps make the bridge stable,” another added, pointing to the machinery used to pile into the ground to create its foundations.

Pāpāmoa Ward Councillor Steve Morris says he knows how eagerly residents have been waiting for this.

"The interchange represents more than just a road; it’s a vital connection that will help the daily commute for the thousands of residents of Pāpāmoa East.

“It will reduce travel times to Rotorua and Whakatāne, bringing these destinations closer than ever. Whether for work, leisure, or family visits, the improved accessibility is a win for everyone.”

Chris Barton, Tauranga City Council’s Senior Project Manager, says it’s an important piece of the transport puzzle.

“Over the past few years, Pāpāmoa East has grown, which has increased pressure on the transport network including Tara Road and Domain Road interchange as the main connection to State Highway 2.

“The new interchange, when it’s completed in mid-2026, will provide residents in the area with an alternative route to keep people connected, and support continued development of this growing suburb.”

It will enable faster travel between neighbourhoods in Pāpāmoa East and Tauranga City Centre, Mount Maunganui and other destinations for people choosing to travel by car.

"It’s just a few minutes to the Rangiuru Business Estate, which will naturally evolve into the industrial suburb of Pāpāmoa. This means more local jobs close to home for our community,” Councillor Morris added.

The highlight for many of the school students during their visit, however, was getting to honk the digger’s horn and a cold drink after walking around the site.

A third student said: “It was the best. I can’t wait to see it when it’s finished.”

