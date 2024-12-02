Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
NEW TAIC Inquiry - Air NZ A320 Engine Issue

Monday, 2 December 2024, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Transport Accident Investigation Commission

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission is appealing for witnesses to an incident involving an Air New Zealand Airbus A320 passenger aircraft, the NZ240 flight from Wellington to Sydney on 1 December 2024.

Chief Investigator of Accidents Naveen Kozhuppakalam says the commission has opened an inquiry into the incident.

“We’re calling for anyone who was on board and noticed something unusual to contact the Commission in confidence,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam.

“Getting the facts straight is vital, so we’re keen to hear as soon as possible from people who were on the aircraft.

TAIC’s email address is info@taic.org.nz.

Mr Kozhuppakalam has appointed a dedicated investigation team of two, who are now in Auckland gathering evidence for the inquiry.

“We can’t yet confirm what happened or why, but initial reports suggest that there was an engine malfunction,” said Mr Kozhuppakalam.

“TAIC was informed that the crew turned the aircraft towards Auckland, issued a mayday, then landed safely at Auckland. We understand everyone on board disembarked safely and we have received no reports of injuries.”

“Our initial focus is on evidence that could disappear or change – including memories that are fresh in people’s minds.

“We’re also interested in the individual design, history, performance, maintenance, and equipment of this particular plane and its engines.“

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission opens an inquiry when it believes the circumstances of an accident or incident have - or are likely to have - significant implications for transport safety, or when the inquiry may allow the Commission to make findings or recommendations to improve transport safety. The Commission's purpose is to improve transport safety by avoiding repeat accidents, rather than by ascribing blame.

