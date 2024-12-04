Police Acknowledge Murder Conviction In Relation To The Death Of Yanfei Bao

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police acknowledge today's murder conviction in the High Court in Christchurch in relation to the death of Yanfei Bao.

Since July 2023 Police have been dedicated to seeking a resolution for Yanfei Bao’s family and loved ones. While an arrest was made soon after Yanfei went missing, her body was not located until over a year later.

This was no ordinary case and it will leave a lasting impact on all staff involved including myself. We would like to acknowledge the strength of Yanfei Bao’s family who have endured a terribly distressing experience.

The trial has taken over 6 weeks, during which time a large amount of evidence and information has been presented.

I would like to acknowledge all involved for their diligent work, including investigators, court interpreters, and the crown prosecutors. I would also like to thank the jury, who have heard Yanfei’s case over the last 6 and a half weeks and without whom this case could not be heard.

I would also like to thank the members of our community who provided valuable information to assist us with this case from the very start of our investigation.

Our thoughts are with Yanfei’s family and while the verdict has been reached, this is just one part of the healing process. I acknowledge the strength they have shown and, while the outcome does not bring Yanfei back, I hope they take some comfort knowing that the person responsible will be held accountable.

