Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge Murder Conviction In Relation To The Death Of Yanfei Bao

Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves:

Police acknowledge today's murder conviction in the High Court in Christchurch in relation to the death of Yanfei Bao.

Since July 2023 Police have been dedicated to seeking a resolution for Yanfei Bao’s family and loved ones. While an arrest was made soon after Yanfei went missing, her body was not located until over a year later.

This was no ordinary case and it will leave a lasting impact on all staff involved including myself. We would like to acknowledge the strength of Yanfei Bao’s family who have endured a terribly distressing experience.

The trial has taken over 6 weeks, during which time a large amount of evidence and information has been presented.

I would like to acknowledge all involved for their diligent work, including investigators, court interpreters, and the crown prosecutors. I would also like to thank the jury, who have heard Yanfei’s case over the last 6 and a half weeks and without whom this case could not be heard.

I would also like to thank the members of our community who provided valuable information to assist us with this case from the very start of our investigation.

Our thoughts are with Yanfei’s family and while the verdict has been reached, this is just one part of the healing process. I acknowledge the strength they have shown and, while the outcome does not bring Yanfei back, I hope they take some comfort knowing that the person responsible will be held accountable.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 