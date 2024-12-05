Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fluoride To Be Added To Nelson’s Water Supply At The Direction Of The Director-General Of Health

Thursday, 5 December 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

(Photo/Supplied)

Fluoride will be added to Nelson’s water supply by the end of 2024, at the direction of the Director-General of Health.

Commissioning of new equipment and testing with fluoride is due to start from 6 December, 2024.

In the full Council meeting, held on 5 December 2024, presenters including members of the Nelson Clean Water Coalition and Health NZ spoke about fluoridation during public forum. Later in the same meeting, the Mayor’s Report noted the direction to fluoridate the water supply. Elected members debated this note and voted 10 – 3 in favour after calling for a division.

Group Manager Infrastructure, Alec Louverdis says the Ministry is fully funding the $909,000 cost of installing fluoridation equipment.

“Following instructions from the Director-General of Health, we're preparing to add fluoride to the water supply for 20,000 homes in Nelson. We will soon begin commissioning the equipment to ensure we're ready to launch by the end of the month.”

Louverdis says fluoride is both tasteless and odourless, so residents won’t notice any difference in their drinking water.

“The introduction of fluoride to Nelson’s water supply follows careful planning to ensure that we meet Ministry of Health standards for safe, effective levels. Our water quality is continually monitored through a rigorous and independent testing programme. Fluoride levels will be included in this schedule with analysis carried out by an independent third party to ensure quality standards are met.”

In July 2022, then Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield made directions under the Health Act to 14 local authorities, including Nelson City Council, to add fluoride to their water supplies. The initial direction required Council to have this in place by April 2024 - 12 to 18 months from the date of direction. This offence has a maximum penalty of $200,000 plus an ongoing fine of $10,000 per day while the offence continues.

A subsequent extension of time was granted to allow fluoridation to be in place by 31 December 2024. The Act states that it is an offence for a drinking water supplier not to comply with the Director-General of Health direction.

The current Director-General of Health, Dr Diana Sarfati, wrote to Nelson City Council on 3 December 2024 reconfirming the direction to fluoridate the Nelson drinking water supply by 31 December 2024. The letter includes a New Zealand Bill of Rights assessment. The New Zealand Bill of Rights analysis is available here.

The Tantragee Water Treatment Plant provides 7 billion litres of water a year to homes throughout Nelson city.

A Ministry of Health review of the latest scientific evidence relating to community water fluoridation is available here. 

Ministry of Health advice is that fluoride is a natural substance that helps to prevent tooth decay.

Commissioning and initial testing will be completed by 31 December 2024.

For more information, see the Council website, or contact the Ministry of Health.

