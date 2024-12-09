Dogs Die In Hot Cars - If You Love Them Don’t Leave Them

A new campaign is being launched by the country’s largest animal welfare charity to prevent dogs suffering and dying in hot cars. More than 400 complaints were received by Inspectors during the warmer months last year, prompting a call for vigilance to prevent more tragic incidents this summer.

SPCA has created *downloadable resources stressing the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars, including a poster, flyer, and social media tile. It's hoped that animal lovers, Councils, and business owners will feel encouraged to display these resources to help share the message of the tragic and often deadly consequences.

“We say the same thing every year, but tragically we still see dogs suffering,” says Dr Corey Regnerus-Kell, SPCA’s General Manager Animal Services.

“It’s simple, never leave animals in cars.”

It is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act to leave a dog in a hot vehicle if they are showing signs of heat stress such as excessive panting, drooling, hyperventilation, and trying to seek shade. Pet owners whose animals are found in this state can be issued with a $300 infringementbut the toll on animals can be much more severe, potentially deadly.

A dog’s normal body temperature is around 38.5°C. If a dog’s body temperature exceeds 41°C it meets a critical threshold for heatstroke, a serious condition with mortality rates as high as 50%.

Dogs rely on panting to cool down. In a hot car, even with the windows slightly open and water available, panting is not enough to keep a dog’s body temperature within a safe range.

Just a short time in a hot car can cause a dog’s body temperature to rise to critical levels resulting in brain and organ damage or death.

Dr Regnerus-Kell advises dog owners to plan during the next few months to ensure outside activities and adventures can safely include dogs.

“Check if the location is pet-friendly, and when in doubt please considering leaving your dog safely at home.”

SPCA encourages animal lovers to help protect pets in communities by talking to friends and families about the dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars. Businesses and popular gathering places can download SPCA’s poster, flyer, and social media tile to prevent further suffering in the coming months.

Dr Regnerus-Kell asks anyone who sees a dog in trouble to call SPCA or the police immediately Report animal cruelty • SPCA New Zealand.

“If you love them don’t leave them – dogs die in hot cars.”

