Fatal Crash, Brixton, Taranaki
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a crash in Brixton, Taranaki
this afternoon.
Police were notified of the crash at
the intersection of Matarikoriko Road and Kairau Road East
at 3.55pm.
Two cars were involved and one person was
critically injured. Sadly that person subsequently passed
away.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash
Unit examine the crash
scene.
