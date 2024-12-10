Fatal Crash, Brixton, Taranaki

A person has died following a crash in Brixton, Taranaki this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Matarikoriko Road and Kairau Road East at 3.55pm.

Two cars were involved and one person was critically injured. Sadly that person subsequently passed away.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the crash scene.

