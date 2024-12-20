Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dive Into Summer With Hamilton Pools

Friday, 20 December 2024, 10:26 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Photo/Supplied

Manus, inflatables, and hours of summer fun – there is no better place to cool off on a hot Hamilton day than at one of the city’s fantastic aquatics facilities.

Hamilton has two great pools open to the community. Waterworld, which is open seven days a week, has six pools, including toddler and outdoor pools, hydroslides, a gym, and a variety of exercise classes available.

Gallagher Aquatic Centre, which is located in Melville, provides a friendly, smaller venue perfect for all ages. Open seven days a week, there’s a 25-metre pool offering recreational and lane swimming, aqua classes, a toddler pool and outdoor playground. During the school holidays the kids can enjoy bombing and inflatable activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12pm – 4pm, kicking off on Saturday 14 December until Sunday 9 February.

Both facilities have a jam-packed calendar for the school holiday period, with activities to suit all ages.

“We are really excited for the summer season and the team have come up with some fantastic activities, including inflatables, slides, manus and outdoor swimming,” said Aquatics Director Liz Cann.

“And don’t forget, if Waterworld is busy and packed to the brim, you could always go and check out Gallaghers Aquatic Centre in Melville which is a great option for the whole whaanau.” 

In the new year, Tolbecs Ear Clinic will also be providing free pop-up clinic ear checks and educational services at Waterworld on Wednesday 8 January, Wednesday 15 January and Wednesday 22 January. The service is open to anyone and does not require a pre-booked appointment.

Other great activities including the Z Manu World Champs will also be hitting Waterworld on Saturday 1 February and Sunday 2 February from 9am – 8pm. Celebrate the art of popping manus – the most famous bomb in the world, invented right here in Aotearoa.

To see what else is on at Hamilton Pools this summer check out the key dates below.

Key events at Waterworld:

  • Tolbecs Ear Clinic, free pop-up ear clinic sessions will be available on Wednesday 8 January, Wednesday 15 January and Wednesday 22 January at Waterworld.
  • Z Manu World Champs will be held at Waterworld on Saturday 1 February and Sunday 2 February. There will be limited lane space available with around 250 people expected to attend the event.
  • Swimming Waikato Summer Meet is happening on Saturday 22 February and Sunday 23 February at Waterworld. There will be no lane space available, with swimmers asked to please use Gallagher Aquatic Centre.

