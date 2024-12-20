Log Trains To Return To New Plymouth

Log trains will be resume between Whanganui and New Plymouth in the New Year, helping reduce road congestion and transport emissions.

This will include services running to Port Taranaki, so people are being urged to be extra vigilant when crossing the tracks next to the Coastal Walkway.

From 6 January log trains will be running most days from Whanganui to KiwiRail’s New Plymouth rail depot. The log wagons will then be shunted (moved by a smaller locomotive) to the port.

KiwiRail Executive General Manager Freight and Rolling Stock Operations Paul Ashton welcomed the return of regular services.

“Rail is an excellent way to get primary product, such as logs, to export and we’ve been working closely with Forest360 to make it happen. It’s also low emissions, given rail has 70 per cent fewer emissions per tonne carried, compared to heavy road freight.

“But more trains running also means that people should be cautious whenever they approach the tracks.

“This is especially important on the urban line to Port Taranaki, which has a number of pedestrian level crossings connecting to the popular Coastal Walkway.

“It’s been about 18 months since regular services have used the line and people need to be vigilant. They should expect trains at any time, obey signage and always take a good look both ways before crossing the tracks.”

Forest360 Director Marcus Musson said rail offered more efficient freight movement and helped take pressure off the roading network.

“Initially we will be loading six wagons per day on the Whanganui to Taranaki route. That removes the need for about 80 truck trips each week, reducing emissions and taking large trucks of the roads.

“Rail is also more fuel efficient, giving our forest owners some relief from increased cartage rates due to high fuel costs.”

“This is a great outcome, and I join with KiwiRail in urging people to take care around the tracks and be safe.”

Port Taranaki General Manager Commercial Ross Dingle said it was exciting to have the service operating again.

“We’re very pleased to have this service up and running as it improves efficiency for exporters, helps alleviate congestion and the impact on the roads, and helps reduce carbon emissions.

“Our log yards are directly adjacent to the rail line and the log ships that berth, which enables the logs to be easily and efficiently unloaded from the train, stored nearby, and loaded onto the vessel when required.”

Mr Dingle also urged the public to take care at the vehicle and pedestrian crossings through New Plymouth.

“With the service returning during summer, when there are a lot of people out and about, we ask that everyone please take a few extra seconds at crossings to look and check it’s clear and safe to cross.”

