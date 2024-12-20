Police Appealing For CCTV / Dashcam Footage After Cyclists Seriously Injured

Police investigating a crash in Tikipunga this afternoon are appealing for any CCTV/dashcam footage which may assist with our enquiries.

At around 3.05pm today, a bicycle carrying two people was struck by a motorbike on Puna Pere Drive, near the intersection with Rolling Stone Rise.

The two people on the bicycle suffered serious injuries and were transported to Whangārei Hospital.

The motorcyclist was one of three people on motorbikes in the area at the time, and is reported to have fled immediately following the crash. They were last seen travelling towards the intersection with Spedding Road.

Police are working to identify and locate them and CCTV/dashcam footage from the area may assist.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105, quoting event number P061013488.

