Dargaville And Baylys Beach In Level 3 Water Restrictions

Level 3 water restrictions are now in place for properties on town supply in Dargaville and Baylys Beach.

Kaipara District Council is asking residents in these areas to reduce their water use immediately to protect the water supply.

Under Level 3 restrictions, households and businesses are not allowed to use sprinklers or irrigation system to water their gardens or lawn at any time. Use of a trigger nozzle hose, hand-held open hose, or water blaster to wash vehicles, windows, buildings and paved areas is also prohibited and people are not permitted to use mains supply to fill swimming pools.

Anin Nama, Kaipara District Council Principal Advisor Infrastructure, says the restrictions help ensure everyone in the community has enough water for their daily needs.

“We all need everyone to play their part and make our water last as long as possible.

If you need to, grab the watering can if your plants are thirsty. If your car is desperate for a wash, go for a bucket instead.”

Council closely monitors the flow rate of the Kaihu River from which the Dargaville and Baylys Beach supply is drawn. The water levels fluctuate significantly, depending on rain and runoff along the length of the rivers. The amount of water the Council can draw from the river is limited.

Anin says Council is “acutely aware water supply for Dargaville is a real challenge during the summer months, and water restrictions are not a long term solution.”

“We want to reassure residents that we are committed to increasing the security of Dargaville’s water supply. We have made significant progress on investigating two options to increase the resilience of Dargaville’s water supply, acknowledging that both come with significant cost, and are looking to provide an update on this in the new year.”

For Kaipara residents:

You, with your community can make a significant difference by reducing your water use at home and reporting any leaks you spot when you’re out and about.

If you spot a leak or see any water in open drains, culverts, wet grass or driveways when we haven’t had any rain – please call it in so we can check it out. Report it immediately to 0800 727 059. We have a team of on-call staff ready to respond over the summer break.

For ongoing updates on water restrictions sign up to Antenno and follow KDC’s Facebook page or website.

