A Warm Welcome To Taupō For Originair’s New Service

Originair(Photo/Supplied)

Taupō District Council has welcomed the announcement that Originair will launch a new air service connecting Taupō and Wellington from 17 February 2025.

This follows the withdrawal of Sounds Air's Wellington-Taupō service at the end of 2024.

Originair’s 18-seat British Aerospace twin-turbo prop Jetstream aircraft will operate initially on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This will be a six-month trial, with the potential to increase to six days a week depending on demand.

Originair manging director Robert Inglis said the company was happy to step in and provide this essential service for the Taupō and Wellington communities.

“Our aim is to operate a reliable, sustainable service that can grow with demand."

To ensure the service’s long-term viability, Originair will work closely with local agencies and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy that promotes Taupō as a premier destination.

“By offering additional seats on a reduced schedule, we can better manage and meet the demand for the region, ensuring that we cater effectively to both business and leisure travellers.”

The new flight schedule will operate in the early afternoon, and these times are available on the airline’s website.

Taupō Airport general manager Wayne Wootton says it’s great that Originair has stepped into the gap, which will maintain and grow regional connectivity

“This is a perfect example of working together to achieve common goals. I am really looking forward to welcoming the Originair team to our award-winning terminal in the New Year."

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says he’s delighted to welcome Originair to the district.

“Air services are essential to a district like Taupō as they allow our locals to get around the country and our visitors from around New Zealand and abroad to come and visit our piece of paradise. I look forward to giving them a warm Taupō welcome and I am sure that the direct link to Wellington will prove very popular with the people of Taupō who need to get to the capital for work or play – and for Wellingtonians who want to enjoy a good hot summer!"

For more information and to book flights, visit www.originair.nz.

