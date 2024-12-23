Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Warm Welcome To Taupō For Originair’s New Service

Monday, 23 December 2024, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Taupo District Council

Originair(Photo/Supplied)

Taupō District Council has welcomed the announcement that Originair will launch a new air service connecting Taupō and Wellington from 17 February 2025.

This follows the withdrawal of Sounds Air's Wellington-Taupō service at the end of 2024.

Originair’s 18-seat British Aerospace twin-turbo prop Jetstream aircraft will operate initially on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This will be a six-month trial, with the potential to increase to six days a week depending on demand.

Originair manging director Robert Inglis said the company was happy to step in and provide this essential service for the Taupō and Wellington communities.

“Our aim is to operate a reliable, sustainable service that can grow with demand."

To ensure the service’s long-term viability, Originair will work closely with local agencies and stakeholders to develop a comprehensive strategy that promotes Taupō as a premier destination.

“By offering additional seats on a reduced schedule, we can better manage and meet the demand for the region, ensuring that we cater effectively to both business and leisure travellers.”

The new flight schedule will operate in the early afternoon, and these times are available on the airline’s website.

Taupō Airport general manager Wayne Wootton says it’s great that Originair has stepped into the gap, which will maintain and grow regional connectivity

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This is a perfect example of working together to achieve common goals. I am really looking forward to welcoming the Originair team to our award-winning terminal in the New Year."

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says he’s delighted to welcome Originair to the district.

“Air services are essential to a district like Taupō as they allow our locals to get around the country and our visitors from around New Zealand and abroad to come and visit our piece of paradise. I look forward to giving them a warm Taupō welcome and I am sure that the direct link to Wellington will prove very popular with the people of Taupō who need to get to the capital for work or play – and for Wellingtonians who want to enjoy a good hot summer!"

For more information and to book flights, visit www.originair.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taupo District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 