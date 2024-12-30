Habitat For Humanity New Zealand Mourns Death Of Former US President Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand joins the world in mourning the death of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and joins observances around the world to remember his life of service. He and the late Mrs Carter served as Habitat for Humanity’s most well-known volunteers globally for more than 35 years and helped to build affordable housing with the organisation.

“He was one of our most well-known advocates and volunteers who brought our vision to life in such a practical and down to earth manner, with deep humility. He will be deeply missed,” says Alan Thorp, Group Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

“We were fortunate enough to send volunteers to work on, or lead, several Carter Work Projects in the US, Thailand, Vietnam and India. Their memories of President Carter are ones of a very humble and down-to-earth man, who along with his wife and family, was simply there to serve and work alongside the volunteers and families to provide a decent place to live. He always showed a genuine interest in others around him,” says Mr Thorp.

Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have been building and advocating for affordable housing alongside Habitat for Humanity.

They first volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Americus, Georgia, USA, near their home of Plains, in March 1984.

Each year since then, the Carters volunteered with Habitat to build or improve houses alongside homeowners in communities across the United States and around the world. President Carter also served as a member of the organisation’s board of directors from 1984-1987.

Over the past three decades, the Carter Work Project has touched lives around the world by inspiring more than 108,000 volunteers across the U.S. and in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,447 Habitat homes.

Since its founding in 1976, Habitat has served more than 62 million people around the world.

About Habitat for Humanity New Zealand

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity has been working in New Zealand since 1993. The community housing provider delivers a range of programmes in New Zealand from home ownership through to major repairs and smaller initiatives which supports people to build or improve a place they call home. Habitat also works extensively in the Pacific, helping families in Tonga, Samoa, and Fiji to access safe and affordable homes, including after disasters. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.habitat.org.nz

