HMNZS Manawanui Response: Latest Update - 30 December 2024
The latest update on the HMNZS Manawanui response
- The salvors’ barge is now securely and safely moored above HMNZS Manawanui, tethered to six anchors and mooring lines.
- NZDF’s Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution, Commodore Andrew Brown, said salvor divers have begun familiarising themselves with the ship and marking out fuel tanks prior to the recovery of fuel and other pollutants.
- Fuel recovery is expected to commence early in the New Year but, as always, is dependent on weather and sea conditions.
- Divers will be using a process called ‘hot tapping’ to access the tanks and transfer the fuel and other pollutants to tank-tainers on board the barge.
- The salvors will install valves at predetermined locations on the ship’s hull before attaching a ‘tap’, which is essentially a large drill, to make a hole through the hull to access internal tanks. A hose is attached to a valve and the tank contents are pumped to the surface and into the tank-tainers.
- “Meanwhile, our divers continue to support the Scientific Research Organisation of Samoa by providing water transport to collect sea water samples as part of their monitoring plan,” said Commodore Brown.
- “Based on the latest water testing results, the Samoan Government has reduced the precautionary zone affecting fishing on the south west coast. This is great news for local communities.”
- The barge will periodically sail back to the Port of Apia for the removal of fuel and other pollutants into shore based stowage facilities, before heading back to the Manawanui site to resume the removal process.
- Once the salvor divers have carried out their preparation and familiarisation work, the fuel extraction process will begin. “It’s a day we’ve been looking forward to after months of planning,” said Commodore Brown.
- He said the tempo of the operation is increasing, but the focus remains on carrying out a careful and thorough job.
- “While this response is complex and technical, New Zealand is committed to doing the right thing. We know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the south-west coast of Upolu,” said Commodore Brown.