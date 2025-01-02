Police Thank Community For Outpouring Of Support Following Officer's Death

Photo credit: Nelson Mail /Supplied.



Police Commissioner Richard Chambers:

Police have been extremely heartened with the response from the local community and across New Zealand following the tragic death of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming.

This morning, with a number of Police staff present, Iwi from across Te Tau Ihu blessed the scene of yesterday’s tragic events.

Flowers outside Nelson Police Station. Photo/Supplied

I would like to thank Iwi for their support, along with members of the community who have delivered flowers, cards, and the thousands of messages we have received. These have meant a lot to our staff in Nelson as well as to the wider Police family.

The coming days, weeks and months are going to be tough for the staff in Nelson as they come to terms with what has happened but it is an absolute priority for Police that we wrap support around the staff directly impacted as well as the wider station.

Additionally, a number of Police forces across Australia, the Pacific, and Canada have reached out to New Zealand Police to offer their condolences.

Photo credit: Nelson Mail /Supplied.

I am relieved to report that Senior Sergeant Adam Ramsay is now in a stable condition. He is beginning his recovery journey for which Police will be with him every step of the way.

The two members of the public who were injured are also continuing to recover and we are ensuring they are being supported.

We are doing everything we can for Lyn’s family but this is an incredibly difficult time for them as they come to terms with what has happened.

We expect to provide a further update to media later today as the investigation progresses.

