Serious Crash, SH29, Matamata
Thursday, 2 January 2025, 11:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a
cyclist on State Highway 29 near Pond Road,
Matamata.
Police received the report around
10:35am.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
State Highway 29 is closed and diversions are
being put in place, motorists are advised to take an
alternate
route.
