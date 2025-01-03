Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Water Restrictions Are In Place In Some Of The Coromandel’s Visitor Hotspots

Friday, 3 January 2025, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Water use is running high in some of our east coast communities where we’ve been hosting lots of visitors. The demand for water is putting a strain on our supplies and levels are running low in some of our reservoirs and bore holes.

Because of this, we’re asking residents and visitors to go easy on their water use and hold off from watering lawns, filling pools, washing boats and cars and other high-water use activities.

Conserving water will help keep an adequate supply for everybody’s essential needs, including firefighting.

We’ve placed a Level 5 Watering Ban (our highest water use restriction) on:

  • Pāuanui
  • Tairua
  • Hāhei
  • Matarangi

A Level 5 Watering Ban means:

Hand-held hoses, unattended hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

In addition, the permanent Watering Ban in place for our Thames Valley water supply areas remains in force. The Thames Valley is Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu, Wharepoa and Hikutaia. This restriction is so that we stay within the resource consent limits on water take in this area.

For updates on water restrictions, like and follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThamesCoromandelDistrictCouncil and visit our website: https://www.tcdc.govt.nz/Home

