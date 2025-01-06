An Endless Slice Of Summertime Paradise

While the saying goes ‘age before beauty’, when it comes to the ninety-plus year-old Mount Beachside Holiday Park, beauty trumps age.

Established in the 1930s and nestled at the base of majestic Mauao, the popular holiday park’s stunning location has guests’ coming back for more each year, including Helen Beilby, who’s been staying at the campground for more than 60 years.

While the saying goes ‘age before beauty’, when it comes to the ninety-plus year-old Mount Beachside Holiday Park, beauty trumps age.

Established in the 1930s and nestled at the base of majestic Mauao, the popular holiday park’s stunning location has guests’ coming back for more each year, including Helen Beilby, who’s been staying at the campground for more than 60 years.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

