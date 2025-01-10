Magic Coming To Masonic Park With International Buskers

Richard Arhinful promises to deliver a visually engaging and inspiring performance that appeals to audiences of all ages. / Supplied

International Buskers Day Out is coming to Tauranga for the first time, with free performances of acrobatics, contortion, and magic.

International acts that are usually based in Canada, Taiwan and Italy will perform in Masonic Park on Saturday, 1 February 2025, between 11am and 6pm.

Genevieve Whitson, from Downtown Tauranga, is thrilled to see an event of this quality in the city centre.

“The International Buskers Day Out is such a unique and exciting opportunity for Tauranga city centre, and a great way to kick off 2025,” says Genevieve.

“We haven’t had performers of this calibre in the city centre for a long time and it’s going to be amazing to see their acts and how they interact with the crowd – what a treat!”

“On top of the new playground opening recently, which is just across the road from Masonic Park, it’s going to be another awesome family friendly day out.”

‘The Silver Starlets’ from Canada are a duo acrobatic show that use a free-standing trapeze as their stage.

Meanwhile, Richard Arhinful who is Taiwan based captivates audiences with his blend of traditional African acrobatic dance, contortion, and object manipulation.

Diagoro from Italy combines magic and improvisation and has an innate ability to make crowds feel like children again when they get involved in his shows.

The trio will perform on a rolling schedule, with no breaks between performances, that will guarantee an entertaining afternoon for city centre visitors.

Te Papa Ward Councillor Rod Taylor is looking forward to seeing what the event has in store.

“It’s great to see rejuvenated city centre spaces flourishing, and we know this free community event will add even more vibrancy."

“The new green space at Masonic Park provides more opportunities for us to host events right in the city centre, while bringing people together to enjoy unique experiences like I know these world-class performers will put on.”

The event has been arranged by Downtown Tauranga, with support from Tauranga City Council. Face painting, photo booths and other fun, free activities will also be available while performances are underway – ensuring there’s something for everyone to do.

For more information on the International Buskers Day Out, or events around the city centre, head to whatsontauranga.co.nz/citycentre.

