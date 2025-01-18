Fatal Crash, Acacia Bay, Taupo

Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash on Mapara Road, Acacia Bay, overnight.

Emergency services were called about 11.45pm.

Two people died at the scene.

Diversions have been in place overnight while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, with the road reopening shortly after 7am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

