Fatal Crash, Acacia Bay, Taupo
Saturday, 18 January 2025, 8:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash
on Mapara Road, Acacia Bay,
overnight.
Emergency services were called
about 11.45pm.
Two people died at the
scene.
Diversions have been in place overnight while
the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, with the road
reopening shortly after 7am.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
