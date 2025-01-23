Offenders Sentenced For Lighting The 2022 Awarua Wetlands Wildfire During A Total Fire Ban

Fire and Emergency New Zealand acknowledges the sentences handed down today in the Invercargill District Court for offences under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017.

Deputy National Commander, Steph Rotarangi, says the offences related to a fire lit in the Awarua Wetlands in Southland on 2 April 2022 during a prohibited fire season where a total fire ban was in place.

Offenders have pleaded guilty to fire-related offences, including lighting a fire during a prohibited season and allowing fires to get out of control and spread. Sentencing has been issued for some, while another will be sentenced at a later date.

"The fire burnt through 1,330 hectares and had environmental and financial consequences in an internationally recognised conservation area. Fire and Emergency fought the fire for over a week" Steph Rotarangi says.

"Fire and Emergency declares or revokes prohibited or restricted fire seasons based on weather and ground conditions. We do this to prevent fires and keep people, property, and the environment safe from unwanted fire.

Compliance with fire safety regulations is essential, particularly in areas under a prohibited or restricted fire season where lighting fires in the open air is not permitted. While most individuals adhere to these requirements, clear breaches of fire safety legislation carry penalties.

"Given the significance of the impact of the Awarua Wetlands fire, and the fact the area was under a total fire ban, we considered it appropriate to prosecute three individuals for the fire."

Department of Conservation (DOC) Southern South Island Operations Director Aaron Fleming, says the Awarua Wetlands fire caused significant damage to the biodiversity and ecosystem of the wetlands, caused vast carbon emissions, and seriously set back DOC’s conservation work in the area.

"Awarua Wetlands is one of the largest remaining wetland complexes in this country and was recognised as New Zealand’s first Ramsar Convention on Wetlands site of international importance in 1976.

"The fire burned about 980ha of wetland plants, which is an important habitat for threatened species like matuku-hūrepo/Australasian bittern and other birds, plants, insects, lizards, and fish. It also injured or killed a high number of animals.

"Weeds like gorse and Spanish heath are already beginning to invade the burned areas, in some places outcompeting native plants.

"Wetlands like Awarua store vast amounts of carbon, built up over thousands of years, which is released in fires like this one. It is estimated about 104,000 tonnes of carbon emissions were released into the atmosphere from this fire - equivalent to driving about 409,829,000 kilometres in an average petrol car."

Steph Rotarangi says it is essential to not light fires in prohibited fire seasons, or in restricted seasons without a fire permit, and to check the weather conditions.

"We ask people who are considering lighting a fire in the outdoors to check the local fire danger and fire season at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Always make sure your fire is fully extinguished and check again the next day. If your fire gets out of control, you must call Fire and Emergency on 111 as soon as possible.

"Everyone should make an effort to know the fire danger and fire season and get fire safety advice at www.checkitsalright.nz whatever they’re doing and wherever they are."

Note

One offender was sentenced in relation to two offences under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act relating to lighting a fire in a prohibited fire season and allowing a fire to get out of control and spread. The offender was sentenced to 7 months’ home detention with post detention conditions, and to pay reparation of $10,000.

Another offender was sentenced in relation to an offence under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act relating to allowing a fire to get out of control and spread. The offender was sentenced to 200 hours community work and 12 months supervision, and to pay reparation of $10,000.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s successful prosecution following the significant Awarua Wetlands fire in Southland in April 2022 is the second prosecution under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017. Our first prosecution resulted in an $18,000 fine for an unauthorised burn-off.

Fire and Emergency’s primary focus will always be on reducing risk through providing education and advice, so organisations and individuals can clearly understand the risks that exist, and to provide them with the tools and information they need to comply.

In cases where Fire and Emergency determines non-compliance to be of a serious nature, it has a range of enforcement options available under the Fire and Emergency New Zealand Act 2017, and its associated legislation, from issuing of infringements through to undertaking legal proceedings.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands, adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971. The primary purpose of the Ramsar Convention is to promote the conservation and wise use of wetlands through international cooperation.

