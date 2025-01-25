Parents And Drivers Urged To Keep Kids Safe As Schools Start Back

Police are urging families to prioritise the safety of our tamariki who are preparing to head back to school over the coming weeks.

The start of the school year is often an exciting moment for families, and road safety should be front of mind alongside your regular back-to-school checklist.

Inspector Peter McKennie of the National Road Policing Centre says road safety around schools is something to take note of all year round and especially at the beginning of the year.

“We continue to remind parents of the crucial role they play in teaching children about the potential dangers they face when going to and from school.

“Show your kids the safest way to get to school and back home – including the safest places to cross - and practice it with them, so when it comes time to doing it alone, they are confident.

“Teach them to use the marked pedestrian crossings and to look both ways before they cross, and arrange pick-up spots to meet.”

Inspector McKennie reminds drivers to remain attentive on the road, as children can often be unpredictable and appear out of nowhere. This applies both in rural and urban areas, as their differing environments still present similar safety concerns.

Together with our schools across the country, we all want to ensure the start of the school year is a memorable one for all the right reasons.

Road safety advice for back-to-school time:

Be alert as children can be unpredictable and dart out onto the road.

Parents set the best example for our young people on how road users need to be safe and smart on our roads.

Be aware that there will be children on the roads cycling to and from school. Give them space and share the road.

The speed limit is 20km/h when driving past a stationary school bus, and you need to reduce your speed below 30km/h when passing schools.

Allow for plenty of time for school drop-offs so you are not rushed, and give the road your full attention.

Often drop off and pick up zones can be crowded before and after school. Suggesting a meeting point further down the road might be a safer option to avoid congestion around the area.

Take the time to show your children the safest route to get to school and back home and practice with them, including the safest places to cross. Remind them to look left and right and look out for cars.

Encourage your child(ren) to use the marked school crossing whether that be a pedestrian crossing, kea crossing or their school traffic wardens.

