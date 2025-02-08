Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Before Courts After Item Of Concern Found At Hamilton Police Station

Saturday, 8 February 2025, 3:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 29-year-old man is before the courts after an item of concern was located following an incident in Hamilton.

On Friday 7 February around 4.05pm, Police were called to a Massey Street address after reports that a man had been seen with a firearm before leaving the area in a vehicle.

A short time later, a Police unit located the vehicle and kept observations before conducting an armed traffic stop on Cambridge Road.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle located two firearms and a collection of ammunition.

On arrival at the Hamilton Central Police Station, staff located an item of concern among the man’s property.

Police took advice from the New Zealand Defence Force to secure the item away from Police staff and any public areas of the station.

The NZDF Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team attended the station and made the item safe.

The 29-year-old man appeared in Hamilton District Court today on multiple charges.

He was remanded in custody to reappear on multiple charges on 11 February.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 