Upcoming Auckland State Highway Closures

Key maintenance works will see upcoming closures on two busy Auckland state highways.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) asks people to plan ahead and allow additional time for their journeys if traveling during these works.

State Highway 1 – Central Motorway Junction night closures (10pm to 5am)

A full northbound closure on State Highway 1 (SH1) between the Ellerslie Panmure Hwy and Symonds St will be in place on Sunday 16 and Monday 17 February.

A full northbound closure between Mt Wellington Hwy and Ellerslie Panmure Hwy will be in place Tuesday 18 February.

A full northbound closure between the Ellerslie Panmure Hwy and Gillies Ave on Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February, for road resurfacing. Work will continue into the following week from Monday 24 to Thursday 27 February.

Motorists traveling northbound on SH1 from Ellerslie to the Central Motorway Junction should detour via Great South Rd, Broadway, Khyber Pass and Grafton Rd to the State Highway 16 Wellesley St westbound on-ramp, where they can rejoin SH1.

Motorists traveling northbound on SH1 to State Highway 16 westbound should detour via Great South Road, Greenlane West, Balmoral Rd and St Lukes Rd.

Motorists traveling northbound on SH1 from Mt Wellington Hwy to Ellerslie should detour via Great South Road.

Detours will be signposted and are expected to add no more than 15 minutes to northbound journeys.

As well as ensuring a smooth, skid-resistant surface, road resurfacing helps to protect the important structural layers underneath, improves watertightness to help prevent potholes, and extends the life of the road.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

State Highway 18 – Tauhinu Road to Albany Highway night closures (9pm to 5am)

Overnight closures of State Highway 18 eastbound between Tauhinu Rd and Albany Hwy will take place over 10 nights in late February and early March while contractors reconstruct the road.

Closures will take place between 9pm and 5am on the following dates:

Sunday 16 February to Tuesday 18 February

Sunday 23 February

Thursday 27 February

Sunday 2 March to Wednesday 5 March

Sunday 9 March

During the closure, road users will be detoured via Upper Harbour Drive. The detour route will be signposted and is expected to add less than 10 minutes to eastbound journeys.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users. Nearby residents can expect increased noise during the works, however, contractors will work to minimise disruption as much as possible.

For more information about the road reconstruction works, visit: SH18 Tauhinu Road to Albany Highway | NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

These works are weather dependent and there may be changes to the planned works in the case of unsuitable weather. Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information, including any changes due to weather.

© Scoop Media

