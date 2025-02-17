Serious Crash, Sh 30, Roititi Forest

Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On Why “golden Visas” Are A Losing Bet On Growth

For obvious reasons, people feel uneasy when the right to be a citizen is sold off to wealthy foreigners. Even selling the right to residency seems a bit dubious, when so many migrants who are not millionaires get turned away or are made to jump through innumerable hoops – simply because they can’t afford the price tag now being put on the right to residency. Despite such qualms, research by Dr. Kristin Surak of the London School of Economics (LSE) indicates that 12 countries currently operate “golden passport” schemes through which applicants can buy citizenship directly.