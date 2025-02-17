Serious Crash, Sh 30, Roititi Forest
Monday, 17 February 2025, 10:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on
State Highway 30, Rotoiti Forest, Rotorua
District.
Emergency services were alerted
around 9:20am.
It appears one person is in a serious
condition.
The road is closed, and motorists are
advised to take an alternate
route.
