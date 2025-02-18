Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funeral Procession, Counties Manukau

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 9:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, Counties Manukau East:

Police are aware of plans for a funeral procession heading through Counties Manukau today.

We will have staff in the area monitoring to ensure the safety of the community and to monitor traffic movement.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 