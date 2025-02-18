Funeral Procession, Counties Manukau

Senior Sergeant Simon Cornish, Counties Manukau East:

Police are aware of plans for a funeral procession heading through Counties Manukau today.

We will have staff in the area monitoring to ensure the safety of the community and to monitor traffic movement.

Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving related offending will not be tolerated and any of this behaviour can expect to be met with enforcement action.

Everyone in the community has the right to be safe and feel safe and we ask you report any unlawful behaviour to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 after the fact.

