Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi To Warkworth Motorway Wire Barrier Maintenance Underway

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 9:17 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Work to ensure the continued safety of wire rope barriers on State Highway 1 Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway got underway this week.

Crews are carrying out maintenance on a 5km section of barriers located between the Johnstones Hill tunnels and the Watson Rd bridge crossing (the third bridge when heading north) in the southern section of the motorway.

Work will take place overnight, between 6pm and 6am, Monday to Thursday, to minimise disruption. During the works, there will be a 60km/h temporary speed limit in place with a shoulder and single lane closure past the work zone. Work will be limited to a maximum of 1.5km, within the 5km section, at any one time.

The works are expected to take up to 3 weeks to complete, subject to weather conditions.

Please visit the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on these works, including any changes due to weather.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience as we undertake these important works to ensure the continued safety of road users on the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway.

