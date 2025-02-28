Ethical Waste Marks Five Years Of Environmental And Community Impact In Ruapehu

Ethical Waste owner/manager Sam Gray (right) helps a customer recover as much as possible for reuse and recycling before sending any residual waste to landfill.As well as helping people reduce their waste disposal costs this approach provides an opportunity to educate people on waste minimisation. (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu District Council (RDC) is celebrating five successful years of working in partnership with Ethical Waste managing the Waimarino Resource Recovery Centre, marking a major milestone in waste minimisation for the Ruapehu District. Since securing the contract in 2020, Ethical Waste has worked to transform the former transfer station into a thriving resource recovery hub, including a second-hand store that has benefited both the community and the environment.

Over the past five years, Ethical Waste has diverted an impressive 3,594,344 kilograms of waste from landfill, achieving a 50% diversion rate. The second-hand store alone has saved 427,214 kilograms of items, preventing them from being sent to landfill. This equates to around 60 shipping containers filled with salvaged goods—or up to 180 containers if packaged for retail sale and transport. These efforts have also eliminated the need for 30 truck and trailer loads travelling the 290km journey to Hampton Downs landfill, saving 8,700km in transport costs and road wear and tear.

Beyond its environmental impact, Ethical Waste has made a significant social contribution. Employment at the centre has grown from a single supervisor to a team of five staff, with a total of 27 people employed and upskilled over the past five years. This hands-on, educational approach is not only helping to achieve Ruapehu's "Zero Waste by 2040" goal but is also fostering a cultural shift in waste minimisation and sustainable living.

Ethical Waste owner and manager Sam Gray attributes the success to strong community support and a shared commitment to reducing waste. “We are thrilled with how far we’ve come in five years. The support from the community has been incredible, and we couldn’t have achieved these results without people embracing the resource recovery model. Having access to the second-hand store has made a real difference for families, providing affordable, quality clothing and household goods without the need to travel out of town. We’re excited about the future and the continued impact we can make together. To keep this momentum going, we encourage everyone to support us by donating clean, quality items and ensuring recyclables stay out of pink rubbish bags.”

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton congratulated Sam Gray and Ethical Waste on their outstanding success. “Sam’s passion for the environment and commitment to waste minimisation has been instrumental in changing mindsets and behaviours around waste management in Ruapehu. Ethical Waste has played a critical role in supporting Council’s waste minimisation programme, proving that a strong partnership can drive real environmental and social change. I commend Sam and his team for their dedication over the past five years and look forward to seeing the continued growth and positive impact of Ethical Waste.”

Both Ethical Waste and RDC extend thanked the community for supporting waste minimisation and the transition to a more sustainable future. As part of ongoing waste reduction efforts, residents are encouraged to make use of the council’s kerbside collection services for food waste and to continue supporting the second-hand store.

Mayor Kirton added that people should ensure they have their say on Council's updated Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) 2025/31 which is opening for consultation on 10 March. "Having your say on the draft WMMP will help Council deliver better waste services while supporting national waste reduction goals. Copies of the draft WMMP will be available at the Waimarino and Taumarunui Resource Recovery Centres, all Council offices, and online at: ruapehudc.govt.nz"

