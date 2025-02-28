Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Total Fire Ban For Parts Of Te Tai Tokerau Northland

Friday, 28 February 2025, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a prohibited fire season for the Muriwhenua, Hokianga, Ripiro and Paparoa zones of Te Tai Tokerau Northland from 8am on Saturday 1 March, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means no outdoor fires are allowed and all fire permits are revoked.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says a hot, windy summer with minimal rainfall has elevated the fire danger in these areas.

"The frequent hot days we’re experiencing have increased the chances of a fire taking hold that we will not be able to contain quickly," he says.

"This week we have had multiple helicopters, trucks, firefighters, and support teams working around the clock to contain a large vegetation fire at the Waipoua River.

"Residents have been evacuated and are still waiting to return to their homes.

"This is a prime example of the impacts a fire can have when it gets out of control."

Wipari Henwood asks people to think about fire risk before doing things that can generate heat and/or sparks and cause fires.

"If you have any pātai about fire safety, there is good advice and guidance at checkitsalright.nz."

The map shows the boundaries of the fire ban. Please note this map is indicative only, and people should also visit checkitsalright.nz to see what fire season their area is in.

(Photo/Supplied)
